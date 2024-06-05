Listen Live
Do All God Made You To Do and Be | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.05.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is Do All God Made You To Do and Be

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best On Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book. Due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I’m sharing more tips from the books this week in the book I wrote in order to win, you must make a conscious, determined decision to take action and then add the power of desire and desire separates the men from the boys or women from the girls and their achievers from the mere wishes.  

Desire is the item that some call the little extra that makes the big difference. You gotta want to make your dreams a reality. And now you gonna want to achieve greatness. You gotta want it bad. You have got to want to do all that God made you to do and be all that God made you to be. And you gotta want to win. And if you want it bad enough, you can win. 

 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

