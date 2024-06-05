Listen Live
Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

Published on June 5, 2024

Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Howard County Police announced that a dental assistant at a Columbia dental office has been indicted after allegedly recording inappropriate videos of women and illegally accessing private media of patients and coworkers.

Police shared that a 16-year-old girl reported that she spotted a man recording her over the door of a dressing room at a clothing store in The Mall in Columbia in December 2023 prompting police to launch an investigation.

They identified 43-year-old Delano Draine as a possible suspect.  They later seized evidence through search warrants.

After reviewing Draine’s electronic devices, detectives found several upskirt and dressing room videos of at least 11 female victims at different locations throughout Howard County and other victims throughout the region.

According to the indictment, Draine also captured the cell phone passwords of women who were both his patients and co-workers by recording them using their phones. After gaining access to the victim’s phones, Draine allegedly went through their media galleries and recorded their personal photos and videos on his phone.

Detectives said they identified all 37 women who were victims from the dental office where Draine worked. In a 68-count indictment, Draine faces peeping tom, visual surveillance, theft, and computer crime charges.  He is held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

The post Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media appeared first on 92 Q.

