Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Jump and Grow Wings On The Way | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.06.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is Jump and Grow Wings On The Way

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best On Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. And I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers featured in the book.   Due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I am sharing more tips from the book this week.

In the book I wrote that you start with a dream and your a desire and then you must continue with a heaping helping a belief that you can do it. See, I was riding with my with my son when he was a little boy passed the last place I worked. And he asked me, Dad, did you get fired? I told him no. I quit. And he started crying because I said I thought you told me winners never quit. I pulled the car over and wiped the tears from his eye and I told him I quit. Not because I was giving up. I quit because I was going up. So you got to believe you can and be willing to jump and grow wings on the way. You know what I did it? You can do it. So do it now. Believe in yourself.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Jump and Grow Wings On The Way | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

9 items
Public Figures

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Lifestyle

How Bad Do You Want Your Dream To Come True? | Dr. Willie Jolley

Laptop And Phone With Books And Apple On Table In Classroom
Local

Two more Maryland counties are cutting virtual learning programs

45th Annual Dove Awards - Show
Sound of Praise with Maurette

Mandisa Speaks About Battling Depression

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close