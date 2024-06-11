Listen Live
National

Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

WILMINGTON, DE.— Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all counts in his federal firearms trial.

The President’s son was charged for illegally buying and possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs in 2018.  He faces up to 25 years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, sentences are typically shorter than the maximum, especially for a first-time offender

This is the first time the child of the sitting president has stood trial.

The post Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
News

Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity

Relationships

3 Signs He Could Be Your Future Husband

Education

J. Moss, William Murphy & Jason Nelson All Celebrate Graduating With Theological Degrees

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Richmond Jazz and Music Fest
Events

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close