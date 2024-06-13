Listen Live
Marilyn Mosby’s 1-Year House Arrest Set To Begin Next Week

Published on June 13, 2024

2018 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby will begin her one-year house arrest on June 20 for her perjury and mortgage fraud convictions.

She has officially filed an appeal on both convictions.

RELATED: Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury &amp; Mortgage Fraud Convictions

According to reports from CBS Baltimore, her lawyers asked that she be allowed to use common areas in her apartment building as part of her list of approved places she can go. Her lawyers said the allowance would let her use the spaces when her daughters visit, which was approved by the judge.

Mosby will be monitored electronically and can only leave her residence for work, education, and other approved reasons.

The former prosecutor was sentenced on May 23 to three years of supervised release and 12 months of home confinement. She also filed for an appeal to get her Florida condo back, which she had to forfeit along with 90% of the proceeds.

RELATED: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo Ahead Of Sentencing

Her lawyers argue that while her appeals are pending, she shouldn’t have to give up her property.

Mosby was found guilty in two separate trials of lying on a mortgage application and for COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

The post Marilyn Mosby’s 1-Year House Arrest Set To Begin Next Week appeared first on 92 Q.

