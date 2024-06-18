Listen Live
The Benefit of Marriage Mentors | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.18.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Benefit of Marriage Mentors

Time of year when many people get married. So I want to get some tips for my marriage book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last “that I wrote with my bride Dee one the keys is mentors. When my wife and I were struggling and I married 37 years ago, we found some marriage mentors. Who gave us good advice on how to stop arguing and get the loving and it worked and haven’t had it. We haven’t had an argument in over 35 years and that is why we wrote the book. And so I want to say to you that there are two ways to get to any goal, mentors and mistakes.  

Now if you don’t give up on your goal, you can get there with both of them, but one will get you there quicker with less headaches, heartaches and not subside your head. So you need to get some mentors, get yourself marriage mentors and learn from them and grow from them. This book is a mentorship book. It will mentor you, so try it, it works.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

