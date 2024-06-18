List Of Cooling Centers Across The Baltimore Region

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

As the summer season begins and temperatures reach dangerous heights, below is a working list of cooling center locations across the Greater Baltimore area.

BALTIMORE CITY COOLING CENTERS

When the Baltimore City Health Department issues Code Red Extreme Heat Days, the following cooling centers will be open except when there’s a city holiday. See an interactive map here.

Baltimore City Senior Centers (open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Harford Senior Center (4920 Harford Road, 410-426-4009)

Hatton Senior Center (2825 Fait Ave., 410-396-9025)

Oliver Senior Center (1700 N. Gay St., 410-396-3861)

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center (1601 Baker St., 410-396-7724)

Waxter Senior Center (1000 Cathedral St., 410-396-1324)

Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging (4501 Reisterstown Road, 410-396-3535)

Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services locations (from June 1 through Sept. 1, days and times vary by location)

Beans & Bread (400 S. Bond St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

My Sisters Place Women’s Center (open every day to women and children only at 17 W. Franklin St. from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Manna House (435 E. 25th St., weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Franciscan Center (101 W. 23rd St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (620 Fallsway, every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Housing Authority of Baltimore City (open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Cherry Hill Homes (2700 Spelman Road)

Brooklyn Homes (4140 10th St.)

Community cooling center

ShopRite of Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave., every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

NOTE: The city also encourages residents to visit Enoch Pratt Free Library branches during normal business hours as an option to seek relief from the heat.

BALTIMORE COUNTY COOLING CENTERS

Baltimore County Public Library branches (Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays)

Arbutus: (855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus)

Catonsville: (1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville)

Cockeysville: (9833 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville)

Essex: (1110 Eastern Blvd., Essex)

Hereford: (16940 York Road, Hereford)

Lansdowne: (500 Third Ave., Lansdowne)

Loch Raven: (1046 Taylor Ave., Towson)

North Point: (1716 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk)

Owings Mills: (10302 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills)

Parkville-Carney: (9509 Harford Road, Parkville)

Perry Hall: (9685 Honeygo Blvd., Perry Hall)

Pikesville: (1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville)

Randallstown: (8604 Liberty Road, Randallstown)

Reisterstown: (21 Cockeys Mill Road, Reisterstown)

Rosedale: (6105 Kenwood Ave., Rosedale)

Sollers Point: (323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk)

Towson: (320 York Road, Towson)

White Marsh: (8133 Sandpiper Cir., White Marsh)

Woodlawn: (1811 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn)

Baltimore County Senior Centers open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 410-887-2040 to check locations before you visit.

Arbutus: (855A Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus)

Ateaze: (7401 Holabird Ave., Dundalk)

Bykota: (611 Central Ave., Towson)

Catonsville: (501 N. Rolling Road, Catonsville)

Cockeysville: (10535 York Road, Cockeysville)

Edgemere: (6600 North Point Road, Edgemere)

Essex: (600 Dorsey Ave., Essex)

Fleming: (641 Main St., Dundalk)

Hereford: (Summit Manor, Second Floor, 510 Monkton Road, Hereford)

Jacksonville: (3605A Sweet Air Road, Phoenix)

Lansdowne-Baltimore Highlands: (424 Third Ave., Lansdowne)

Liberty: (3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown)

Overlea-Fullerton: (4314 Fullerton Ave., Overlea)

Parkville: (8601 Harford Road, Parkville)

Pikesville: (1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville)

Reisterstown: (12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown)

Rosedale: (1208 Neighbors Ave., Rosedale)

Seven Oaks: (9210 Seven Courts Drive, Perry Hall)

Victory Villa: (403 Compass Road, Middle River)

Woodlawn: (2120 Gwynn Oak Ave., Woodlawn)

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY COOLING CENTERS

Anne Arundel County Police Department district station lobbies and community rooms open 24/7.

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Annapolis Senior Activity Center: 119 South Villa Ave., Annapolis

Arnold Senior Activity Center: 44 Church Road, Arnold

Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center: 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

O’Malley Senior Activity Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

Pasadena Senior Activity Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Pascal Senior Activity Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

Severn Senior Activity Center: 1160A Reece Road, Severn

South County Senior Activity Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Broadneck: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

Brooklyn Park: 1 East 11th Ave., Baltimore

Busch Annapolis: 1410 West St., Annapolis

Crofton: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

Deale: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall: 2550 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis

Eastport-Annapolis Neck: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

Edgewater: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Glen Burnie: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

Linthicum: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum

Maryland City at Russett: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

Mountain Road: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Odenton: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Riviera Beach: 8485A Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena

Severn: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn

Severna Park: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

