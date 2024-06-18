Listen Live
Entertainment

CeCe Winans Performs “That’s My King” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
cece winans that's my king - photo of cece at SiriusXM - June 5, 2024

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

CeCe Winans made a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show earlier this week where she talked music, memories, and performed “That’s My King” off her new live album, “More Than This.”

SEE ALSO: CeCe Winans Reflects On Iconic Friendship With Whitney Houston

“More Than This” is Winans second live album. When asked about what drew her to record a live album, Winans shared that while likes studio records because of the flexibility to be able to listen and adjust musical arrangement, nothing compares to a live audience.

“The energy of a live record with an audience, it’s just the best,” Winans said.

Live shows usually differ from night to night based on the city, the audience, and what they’re needing from the performance.

“You’re there to be a blessing to them, but you always leave fired up,” Winans said, referring to performing live as healing.

Winans brought a piece of that healing message to the Kelly Clarkson Show, closing out her appearance with a performance of her new album track, “That’s My King.”

CeCe Winans  “That’s My King” Performance:

 

SEE ALSO: Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral

CeCe Winans Performs “That’s My King” On The Kelly Clarkson Show  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Photos

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

5 items
Celebrity

Harmonizing Legacies: The Resonant Influence of Gospel Music Families

Lifestyle

5 Biblical Truths To Beat Imposter Syndrome

Bible
Radio One Exclusives

7 Scriptures To Turn To For Encouragement When Healing

30 items
Entertainment

Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

Entertainment

Titus Showers Embraces Faith, Music, and Artistic Expression

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close