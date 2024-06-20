Listen Live
News

58% Of White Americans Support Protecting Confederate History And Legacy, Poll Finds

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
white-americans-support-protecting-confederacy

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

The majority of white Americans support preserving the history and legacy of the Confederacy, Americans as a whole are still on the fence.

According to a poll by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, 58% of white Americans support efforts to preserve the legacy and the history of the Confederacy, while only 25% of Black Americans support the same notion.

The national survey, which began in 2022, examined American attitudes about the legacy of Confederate monuments and memorialization in public spaces. In 2024, PRRI added to the survey and interviewed more than 5,500 Americans to see if their attitudes on the topic changed.

Overall, the poll found that Americans are divided over whether the country should protect Confederate history and legacy. The issue was also highly polarized by party, race and region.

Americans from Southern states (58%) are more likely than Americans elsewhere (50%) to support efforts to preserve the legacy of the Confederacy.

Age also played a factor as Gen Z (41%) is the only generation without majority support for preserving the legacy of the Confederacy, compared with two-thirds of the Silent Generation (62%), 58% of Gen X, 56% of baby boomers and 51% of millennials.

While a slim majority of Americans (52%) support efforts to preserve the legacy and the history of the Confederacy, 8 in 10 Republicans want to preserve the legacy of the “Lost Cause.”

“The Lost Cause of the Confederacy” is defined by Britannica as an interpretation of the American Civil War viewed by most historians as a myth that attempts to preserve the honor of the South by casting the Confederate defeat in the best possible light. Since 2020, “Lost Cause” memorials have been the topic of polarizing discussions as many States have decided to take their Confederate statues down.

Virginia Charlottesville Confederate statue Robert E. Lee melted down

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

But, Americans are also still divided over what to do with “Lost Cause” memorials.

One-quarter of Americans (26%) say that Confederate monuments should be left in place as-is while a plurality (35%) say they should remain in place but with added information on the history of slavery and racism. Around three in ten Americans (28%) say that monuments should be removed from public spaces and put in museums, and 9% say they should be destroyed, according to the poll.

When it came to political affiliations, nearly half of Republicans (47%) support leaving the monuments as they are, compared with one-quarter of independents (25%) and 8% of Democrats.

Americans were also heavily divided over what they wanted to see in future memorials.

When asked to pick their top three of 12 potential values that they believe would be the most important in guiding the creation of new monuments and art in public spaces, Americans are most likely to choose service and contributions to the community (48%), patriotism (42%) and the idea of a nation of immigrants (38%), according to the poll.

When it came to supporting efforts to rename public schools or change mascots with racist connotations, Gen Zers (58% and 54%) and millennials (54% and 56%) are the only generations with a majority support.

Click here to read the full report.

SEE ALSO:

No Plot Twist Here: A New Study Finds Even Black Preschoolers Are Routinely Discriminated Against

New Study To Evaluate Why Black Women Face Higher Mortality Rates From Cancer

The post 58% Of White Americans Support Protecting Confederate History And Legacy, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.

58% Of White Americans Support Protecting Confederate History And Legacy, Poll Finds  was originally published on newsone.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

30 items
Entertainment

Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Lifestyle

5 Biblical Truths To Beat Imposter Syndrome

Bible
Radio One Exclusives

7 Scriptures To Turn To For Encouragement When Healing

47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Photos

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close