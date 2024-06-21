Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It! | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.21.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It!”

This is the time of year when many people get married. I want to get some tips for my marriage book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last” that I wrote with my bride Dee. 

Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is to discuss one of the three big issues that is responsible for breaking up marriage. That is the issue of money. See the three issues sex, money, communication.  

Now money matters in marriage because marriage is not only a love relationship, but it’s really a merger where you have two entities coming together and both bring their resources together to create a new entity. When these two companies come together. We know they must leave cleave and weave a new entity.  

We wrote that there’s something in the book we hear what we wrote in the book. Many couples are so busy being romantic they forget to talk about the money. Money management is not romantic, but it helps to generate great marriages. So if you want to stop arguing about money, my recommendation is that you must talk about the money with your honey and your days will be sunny.  

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It! | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

30 items
Entertainment

Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Photos

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Lifestyle

5 Biblical Truths To Beat Imposter Syndrome

Bible
Radio One Exclusives

7 Scriptures To Turn To For Encouragement When Healing

5 items
Celebrity

Harmonizing Legacies: The Resonant Influence of Gospel Music Families

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close