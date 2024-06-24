For the first time in over 40 years, Baltimoreans have dipped into the Inner Harbor water.
The Harbor Splash event had been decades in the making as the water is now considered safe for swimming and fishing.
Waterfront Partnership has been working to have a clean harbor for the last decade.
With weekly testing of the water and creating Mr. Trash Wheel, the company has finally accomplished its goal.
Swimmers had floats of all shapes and sizes ready to dive into the water.
At this time, the water is safe for swimming, waterfront partnership says people are not allowed to swim in the harbor except for designated events.
Splash! Baltimoreans Take A Dip Into The Harbor Waters was originally published on 92q.com
