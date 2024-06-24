Listen Live
How Your Words Can Control the Temperature of Your Relationships

| 06.24.24
Love Talk GUMEC: Erica Campbell

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

The scorching temperatures that have swept across the nation have not just been limited to the weather outside. Kym Lee, in a candid discussion, shared how the intense heat led to a heated exchange of words between her and her husband in their home in the DMV area.

Lee recounted how the heat in their house reached an unbearable level during a family gathering, leading to a disagreement about adjusting the air conditioning. Despite her insistence, her husband resisted lowering the temperature, opting instead to use a fan. This simple difference in preference nearly turned a family event sour.

Reflecting on the incident, Lee highlighted the power of words and likened them to the small yet mighty thermostat in their home. Just like the thermostat controls the temperature, our words control the atmosphere of our relationships. Quoting James 3:5 from the Bible, Lee emphasized how the tongue, though small, can ignite great strife or bring warmth and comfort.

Mr. Griff chimed in, humorously mentioning the need to “get flashed on” when dealing with discomfort caused by heat. However, Lee reiterated the importance of using gentle and nourishing words, citing biblical wisdom about love being patient, kind, and not harboring anger overnight.

Lee encouraged listeners to be mindful of their words, especially in relationships, to avoid unnecessary conflicts. She emphasized the need to build up instead of tearing down, using words as tools to nurture understanding and harmony.

In conclusion, Lee reminded everyone of the transformative power of words, urging them to use their “pink tornado” of a tongue wisely to create a positive and loving atmosphere in their homes and relationships.

