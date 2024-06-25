Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-25-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Macwell’s Southern Cuisine and Seafood
Business Description: “Home of the Original Harlem Famous Chicken and Waffles”
Business Website: IG: macwellssoutherncuisine
Wildy Way Services
Business Description: “Junk Removal, moving, tree removal and more. Get it done the Wildy Way.”
MB Lawncare and Curb Appeal
Business Description: “Dependable, Affordable, Professional Lawn Services.”
Business Website: https://www.mb-lawncare.com/
