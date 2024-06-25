Listen Live
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Some Maryland drivers are learning they cannot register their cars because of toll flags.

Data from the Maryland Vehicle Administration shows toll flags jumped to nearly 12,000 in just 4 months and now more than, 45,000 drivers cannot register their vehicles without first clearing toll violations.

RELATED: Maryland Car Registration Prices To Increase Beginning July 1

According to data retrieved by WMAR News, as of May 31, 46,474 Maryland drivers had outstanding toll flags.

MDTA can’t comment on an individual’s case, but they’re always willing to work with customers on their toll debt. Customers can call 1-888-321-6824, use the DriveEzMD.com webchat, or visit one of their Customer Service Centers to receive help from E-ZPass customer agents.

The best way to receive significant discounts and avoid the potential consequences of not paying tolls is to get E-ZPass, properly mount transponders, and ensure accounts are funded.

In 2023, the Maryland Office of Legislative Audits issued a report identifying 68,000 potentially improper tolls totaling $545,000 related to 11,488 Hatem Bridge discount plan customers. This year, the OLA plans to review corrective actions taken by the MDTA to fix this issue.

RELATED: More Than 82k+ Customers May Have Been Overcharged Using Maryland Tolls

If you believe you were improperly charged tolls, click here to file a complaint with the OLA.

Car registration fees in Maryland will go up starting July 1.

 

The post More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags appeared first on 92 Q.

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

30 items
Entertainment

Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Pop Culture

Dottie Peoples Ties The Knot at 73

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Photos

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Tasha Cobbs Presents A Benefit Concert For Haiti
Entertainment

James Fortune Gets Remarried! [PHOTOS]

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close