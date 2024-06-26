Mississippi Woman Demands Justice After White Man Threatens Her Life During Racist Road Rage Incident

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Mississippi woman is demanding justice after she was threatened and called racial slurs by a white man during a road rage incident.

According to SunHerald, Neco Eley was driving down U.S. 90 in Biloxi, headed to the doctor’s office with her 6-year-old grandson when she saw a bald, white man driving a silver Mercedes-Benz erratically behind her, almost causing an accident. Fearing the man would crash, she began filming with her cell phone out the car window. The man yelled at another innocent bystander, pulled behind Eley and began to harass, threaten and taunt her with racial stereotypes.

“I should take you out that car and beat you with a tire iron,” he yelled in Eley’s video.

He also told her to go “back to Africa,” according to the video.

In the video, the man can be seen calling the woman a racial slur at least five times.

If Eley’s grandson wasn’t in the car the man said he would “snatch” her phone and “smash” it to pieces.

Throughout the disturbing video, Eley nervously laughed to try to keep her grandson calm, who she said was very nervous during the ordeal.

After about five minutes of threats, the man gave her the middle finger and drove away. When Eley got to the doctor’s office her grandson was visibly shaken and began to cry.

“It’s going to be fine,” she remembered telling him. “It’s going to be fine.”

When talking with the SunHerald, she recalled driving to her daughter’s house to watch the video for the first time.

“This man threatened me,” she said, “When I first watched it, it just broke me down.”

On Tuesday, Biloxi Police confirmed that a judge declined to issue an arrest warrant for the man who threatened Eley after she filed for simple assault charges last week.

The decision has bewildered some Biloxi leaders, but Eley and the community have vowed to continue demanding justice.

Biloxi Council member Felix Gines told the SunHerald that the language that man used “goes against our country,” and that he belongs in jail. “He doesn’t need the privilege of driving on our roads,” Gines said.

Since the incident, Neco Eley says the fear hasn’t left and that she needs to take sleeping pills to get rest. She says she is afraid he might find her again so she mostly stays home.

“My mind is heavy,” she said. “My justice is to see him pay for what he said to me.”

SEE ALSO:

Former Mississippi Cop Gets Just 1 Year In Prison For Forcing Latino Man To Suck Urine Off Of Jail Cell Floor

Torture Accusations Could Lead To Civil Rights Case In Mississippi

The post Mississippi Woman Demands Justice After White Man Threatens Her Life During Racist Road Rage Incident appeared first on NewsOne.

Mississippi Woman Demands Justice After White Man Threatens Her Life During Racist Road Rage Incident was originally published on newsone.com