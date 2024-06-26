History has been made in Baltimore yet again! Marathon swimmer Katie Pumphrey has officially completed an VERY intense 24-mile swim from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis to the Baltimore Inner Harbor. This became one of her longest swims ever, which Katie completed in 14 hours, making her the first person to ever do so!
The post Baltimore Woman Completes 24-Mile Swim From Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Woman Completes 24-Mile Swim From Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com
