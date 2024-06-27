Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Go From Trying To Winning”

This is Doctor Willie John and we’ve recently talked about the difference between setting a goal and trying to make something work and then making a commitment, a commitment to make something work. Now I want to ask your question. If you took a pen or a pencil and you put it on the table and ask, and I asked you to pick it up, could you pick it up? Of course you could. Of course you’re good now. After you do that, though, if I said, well, try to pick it up.

Well, you either do you don’t, right? That’s right. That’s the difference. That’s what makes the difference about trying and commitment. You do it or you don’t make a commitment. This is what you’re going to do. And you hang there and you work hard. You don’t stop until you achieve your goal. It will work if you don’t give up. Stay married by working and deciding and committing to it.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

How To Go From Trying To Winning | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com