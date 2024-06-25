Listen Live
How To Choose The Right Person To Marry | Dr. Willie Jolley

06.25.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Choose The Right Person To Marry”

This is Doctor Willie Jolly, Dee and I’ve been amazed by all the people around America who have been inspired by the lessons from our marriage book. Make Love, make money, make it last 10 secrets to shape a great marriage that I wrote with my wife. I passed to John Kay Jenkins, senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden is quoted in the book on how to choose the Right Person. 

In the chapter for those not yet married, there’s a chapter for people are not yet married, he says. Brothers, you must get past the boom boom and the bam bam and get to the brains and beliefs and sisters you must get past. Hey, they look so fine and going to find a man who has character. I’m encouraging you to listen to Pastor Jenkins and choose well the person you will marry. Look for the person with character and you will have a greater marriage and happier. 

I’m telling you it works and there’s a whole chapter in the book where people not yet married. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

