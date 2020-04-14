CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
Lifetime's The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel Debuts As Highest Rated Movie Of The Year

The Lifetime Original Movie The Clark sisters:  First Ladies of Gospel hit a high note on Saturday night, delivering 2.7 million Total Viewers, according to Neilson Media Research, making it Lifetime’s highest rated movie since 2016 and the strongest original movie on all of television for 2020 across key demos, including both broadcast and cable.  Additionally, The Clark Sisters was the best as supported cable original movie since 2018 in key demos, with 1.1 million Adults 25-54, 905,000 Adults 18-49 and 813,000 Women 25-54.

On social media, #TheClarkSisters ranked #1 across all TV on April 11 with over 700,000 intractions, according to Neilson Social.  #TheClarkSisters was the top social Lifetime mocie over the last year.

Hailing from executive producers Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott, The Clark Sisters:  First Ladies of Gospel recounts the story of the legendary pioneers of contemporary gospel music and their trailblazing mother, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).  Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell) Twinkie, (Kierra Sheard) Karen, (Raven Goodwin) Denise, (Shelea Frazier) Dorinda, (Angela Birchett) Jacky, overcame humble geginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to acheive international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.  Grammy winner, songwriter and gospel record producer and artist Donald Lawrence produced all the re-recorded Clark Sister hits for the movie.  Christine Swanson (Chicago P.D.) directed, based on a script written by Sylvia L. Jones and Camille Tucker.  In ddition to Latifah, Blidge, and Elliott, executive producers also include Holly Carter who also executive produces for Releve’ Entertainment and Shakim Compere executive produces for Flavor Unit.  Loretha Jones also executive produced.

 

Lifetime’s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel Debuts As Highest Rated Movie Of The Year  was originally published on praisedc.com

