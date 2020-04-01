CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Inspirational Lifestyles: Anxious For Nothing (Day 7)

Young man reading a book at home

Source: Eva-Katalin / Getty

Maybe one of those stories stuck out to you. Or maybe your story with anxiety is completely different. But whatever battle you’re facing with anxiety, the same Spirit who raised Christ from the dead is living in you. And He didn’t give you a spirit of fear.

That doesn’t mean that if you’re struggling with anxiety you don’t have enough faith. It doesn’t mean that you’re not trusting God enough. In fact, what if anxiety could be the very thing that helps you learn to rely on and trust in God? Could anxiety actually be a catalyst for drawing you closer to God?

Anxiety becomes a gift when it helps us depend on God. That doesn’t mean we stop seeking help or hope. It does mean that we know pursuing peace is a process.

So, is it possible to really live anxious for nothing? Yes. That doesn’t mean there won’t ever be anything to be anxious about. But because of Jesus, we can live anxious for nothing even when there’s something to be anxious about—not by our efforts but by His presence. Check out these verses again:

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7 NIV

Breathe in that truth. We often fixate on the word “peace,” but it says, “peace of God.” True peace is found only in the presence of God. So what if the answer to anxiety isn’t less stress but more God?

Consider: How might I more regularly invite the presence and peace of God into my life?

Pray: Lord, thank You for your constant presence. I come to You today asking for the peace that only You can provide. I want more of You. I invite you into every part of my life. Help me rely on You more fully and completely today. I give you all my worry and fears. Help me live anxious for nothing by depending on You. I trust You. I give my all to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Scripture:

Philippians 4:4-7 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.

5Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.

6Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
7And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
John 14:27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
1 John 4:18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.
Psalm 46:10 Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Anxious For Nothing (Day 7)  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…

Predicting a surge in new infections in San Antonio and a potential shortage of protective gear, Tommye Austin came up…
04.24.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…

The Congressional Black Caucus says the Senate's Emergency Interim Aid Bill still overlooks the disproportionate effect the coronavirus is having…
04.22.20
Pastor Mike McBride To Provide Free Face Masks…

Here's a look at what Pastor Mike McBride is doing to make a difference as the coronavirus pandemic continues to…
04.17.20
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Close