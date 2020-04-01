Inspirational Lifestyles: Anxious For Nothing (Day 7)

Maybe one of those stories stuck out to you. Or maybe your story with anxiety is completely different. But whatever battle you’re facing with anxiety, the same Spirit who raised Christ from the dead is living in you. And He didn’t give you a spirit of fear.

That doesn’t mean that if you’re struggling with anxiety you don’t have enough faith. It doesn’t mean that you’re not trusting God enough. In fact, what if anxiety could be the very thing that helps you learn to rely on and trust in God? Could anxiety actually be a catalyst for drawing you closer to God?

Anxiety becomes a gift when it helps us depend on God. That doesn’t mean we stop seeking help or hope. It does mean that we know pursuing peace is a process.

So, is it possible to really live anxious for nothing? Yes. That doesn’t mean there won’t ever be anything to be anxious about. But because of Jesus, we can live anxious for nothing even when there’s something to be anxious about—not by our efforts but by His presence. Check out these verses again:

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7 NIV

Breathe in that truth. We often fixate on the word “peace,” but it says, “peace of God.” True peace is found only in the presence of God. So what if the answer to anxiety isn’t less stress but more God?

Consider: How might I more regularly invite the presence and peace of God into my life?

Pray: Lord, thank You for your constant presence. I come to You today asking for the peace that only You can provide. I want more of You. I invite you into every part of my life. Help me rely on You more fully and completely today. I give you all my worry and fears. Help me live anxious for nothing by depending on You. I trust You. I give my all to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Scripture:

Philippians 4:4-7 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.

5Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.

6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.

7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

2 Timothy 1: 7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

John 14: 27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

1 John 4: 18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.

Psalm 46:10 Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.

Posted April 1, 2020

