Pastor Mike Jr., shares on his Instagram Page a video of Chris Tucker Singing his new hit single “Big”. Pastor Mike says, I grew up watching every movie he was in! To hear him singing Big is (fire emoji). Comedian, Chris Tucker, lip syncs on his page often to encourage his followers. This time during the Coronavirus pandemic, he shares that God still going to BIG things in our lives.

Since Chris Tucker posted the video, Pastor Mike Jr., says, This morning BIG music video hit 1 million views.

Thank you Chris Tucker, you are amazing

Chris Tucker Encourages His Followers with Singing Pastor Mike Jr.’s “Big” was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted March 26, 2020

