Quincy Wilson, a student at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland is on his way in becoming the youngest male American track Olympian! He was selected for the U.S. 4×400 meter relay team after an amazing performance at trials, setting the world record for under-18 runners at 16 years old.
Breaking Down The Stereotype: Are Black People More Athletic?
The official announcement for the Olympic team hasn’t been released yet but Wilson’s coach Joe Lee told USA TODAY that they received the news Sunday. “The call came directly to me from USA Track & Field,” he told the newspaper. “I called Quincy afterwards with the good news.” Quincy Wilson shared after he broke the record in the 400-meter semifinals, “I’ve never been this happy a day in my life when it comes to track”.
Before Wilson the youngest American male track athletes to qualify for the Olympics were Jim Ryun and Erriyon Knighton, who were 17 when they became Olympians. Congrats Quincy Wilson! The DMV is rooting for you all the way!
Also See:
Sha’Carri Richardson Shows Out During U.S. Track Trials, Earns Spot On U.S. Olympic Team, X Salutes Her
Maryland Native Angel Reese Joins Ownership Group of D.C. Women’s Soccer Team
Baltimore Ranked As The Worst Place To Live In Maryland
Maryland Native, Quincy Wilson Becomes Youngest Male U.S. Track Olympian was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
Dottie Peoples Ties The Knot at 73
-
Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black
-
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement