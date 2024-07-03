Listen Live
Tips To Fire Up Your Relationship | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.03.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Tips To Fire Up Your Relationship”

As we move toward the 4th of July, I want to give you a few simple ideas to help you grow your relationships during this holiday season 4th of July is a great opportunity to take quality time together, share stories, make memories, celebrate achievements. Encouraging yourself and your mate, yet it is also a wonderful opportunity to enhance your relationship.  

So this year I want you to be intentional, intentional about enhancing your relationship and to take a few moments to do a few simple things. First, look, your significant other in the eye and tell them that you love them, cause far too many people do not hear it enough #2 I want you to give them a kiss and hold it for at least 6 seconds because a kiss is like a smile and say things that words can say and #3 Say happy 4th of July, you turned me. 

Come on, somebody tell your spouse that you turn them on and tear with a smile. I tell this to my my wife, Austin, and makes her smile by doing these simple things. You can make the 4th of July am meaningful, memorable experience that will continue to impact you and your relationship for years to come.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Tips To Fire Up Your Relationship | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

