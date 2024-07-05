Listen Live
True Freedom Always Involves Some Struggle | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.05.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “True Freedom Always Involves Some Struggle”

Yesterday was the 4th of July. We know that the 4th of July is a time when America celebrates freedom. Yet as we as a country celebrate freedom, we as Americans must remember that until all are free, none are truly, really free. So this year we need to continue to listen to the voices of great Americans like Frederick Douglass, who said that you must continue to demand freedom and equality for everyone, he said that power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will.  

 

So I encourage you to keep demanding equality in every sense. Equal justice, equal opportunities and economic equality. And this is not just a black fight, but everyone is involved. And until all Americans have full freedom, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, Indian and even our global friends, and you must not stop even when we are tired. Rest if you must. But don’t you stop continuing to pursue your goals and dreams. Keep fighting.  

 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

