Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Struggle For Success Is Worth It | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.08.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Struggle For Success Is Worth It”

I’ve been talking about struggle and the positive impact struggle can have on your future. I was out one morning for a jog and ran by an older gentleman who said young man, good to see you continue to come on and exercise because everything good, even good health comes with the struggle. 

I realized he was right because everything good that I’ve had in my life has come with the struggle I had to struggle to work my way through college. I had to struggle to start my business, I had to struggle to write my books and then each level of trouble, I came out better.  

So as we go through this time of struggle, I want to encourage you to keep fighting because your life will be better after the struggle than it was before it started.  

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Struggle For Success Is Worth It | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

NFL: MAY 10 Minnseota Vikings Rookie Camp 62 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Walls Group
Entertainment

Ahjah Walls Of The Walls Group Gets Engaged!

Entertainment

Will Smith Brings The 2024 BET Awards To Church With “You Can Make It” Performance

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Local

List: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Greater Baltimore Region

The Walls Group
Entertainment

Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close