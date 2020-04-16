Pastor Mike McBride To Provide Free Face Masks & Sanitizers To Underserved Communities

Pastor Mike McBride, chair of The Black Church Pac and the national Live Free campaigns, called in today to update us on what he’s doing to make a difference as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the nation.

While people are making money off other people’s fear, Pastor McBride along with Erica Campbell and other influencers have banned together to secure face masks and sanitizers to black and brown folks in urban communities, the homeless, incarcerated, elderly, health care workers and more.

The initiative is called “Masks For The People.” To learn more, listen to the interview up top and visit livefreeusa.org/masksforthepeople.

