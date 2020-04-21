CLOSE
Carl Brister Releases New Music Video For “L.O.V.E.”

I think we can all agree: The world needs more love.

Carl Brister sings of such in his new single, “L.O.V.E.,” which comes amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected our nation and the world more ways than not.

A press release states: Layered against his signature mix of lush harmonies, warm tones, and high falsetto, L.O.V.E. is inspired by Marvin Gaye’s timeless classic, “What’s Goin’ On.” Carl Brister’s “L.O.V.E.” asks important questions about the state of the world and explores the similar issues that Gaye sang about when he released “What’s Goin’ On” nearly 50 years ago – police brutality, education, voting, and discrimination. Although the questions are the same, Carl offers L.O.V.E. as the solution!

In his own hometown and amongst, Brister spread love by founding The Love+Unity Fest (a free family event) in West Orange, NJ in 2016.

“Lately the world’s been goin crazy. Hate divides, but love’s the one thing that unifies,” he says.

Check out the lyric video for “L.O.V.E.” below!

