The legendary Rodney Jerkins — who’s worked with Michael Jackson, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston and more — called in today to share his latest single, “Come Together,” explaining why he’s using this quarantined time (re: coronavirus) to reach back into his gospel roots.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“Come Together” features The Good News gospel supergroup featuring Kirk Franklin, Lecrae, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Le’Andria Johnson, Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Joy Enriquez, Heavenly Joy, Shelby 5, Tim Bowman Jr., Kelontae Gavin and Jac Ross. Listen up top!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

SEE ALSO:

Lecrae Debuts New Single, “Set Me Free” [EXCLUSIVE]

Tye Tribbett Debuts New Song “We Gon’ Be Alright” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Clark Sisters Give Insight On Their Relationship With Denise Clark & Explain Why Dorinda Contemplated Suicide

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Rodney Jerkins Gathers Gospel Legends Together For New Single, ‘Come Together’ [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted April 24, 2020

Also On Praise 106.1: