A native of Salisbury, MD, Toneisha Harris grew up around music and joined her mom and aunts, The Veney Gospel Singers, in their traveling gospel group when she was 12. Her mom was very strict about only singing gospel music, but her father would take her on secret car rides where she could sing R&B. Toneisha remained in the gospel group for 15 years, but after her father passed away decided to go solo and pursue R&B. Just as her career was taking off, Toneisha’s son was diagnosed with leukemia and her whole world stopped. Her son is now cancer-free and Toneisha comes to “The Voice” stage to make the most of her second start at music. Check out her performance that turned all four judges chairs.

Toneisha secured a spot on Blake Shelton’s Team Blake by singing “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner. Toneisha then went head-to-head with teammate Jacob Daniel Murphy. Singing a duet of “Good As Hell” by Lizzo, she was able to beat Jacob and Blake named her the winner of the battle.

youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZehCr4qMDv0&w=560&h=315]

On Monday night of The Voice’s Battle Rounds, Toneisha Harris, went head-to-head with teammate Cedrice. Toneisha sang “Diamonds” by Rihanna and Cedrice performed “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna. In the end, Toneisha was able to beat Cedrice and Blake Shelton named her the winner of the Knockout.

The live shows start Monday, May 14th. DMV lets tune in and vote!

Maryland Native, Toneisha Harris, Makes the Live Rounds of the Voice was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: