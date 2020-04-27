CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Passes Away

UPDATE 4/27/20 at 1:36 p.m. ET:  A statement released by his team confirms Troy Sneed passed away early this morning from complications of COVID-19 at a Jacksonville, FL hospital. 
 
“Troy was like a brother to me,” Mike Chandler, CEO of Rejoice! Musical Soul Food radio network, says. “He was a businessman. He was a husband; he was a father. He was an industry leader so it’s not just my loss it’s a loss to the whole industry. He was one of the most talented men in our industry but more importantly Troy was a good person and he did a lot of good work. The world is going to miss him.
ORIGINAL: 

Gospel recording artist Troy Sneed has passed away from COVID-19, according to reports. He was 52 years old.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The family has yet to release an official statement, but Mrs. Sneed spoke with Praise Atlanta’s K.D. Bowe this morning confirming the news.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Sneed, an Florida A&M alum who played college football and also sang on the university’s gospel choir, was a Florida native who later went on to sing with the Georgia Mass Choir. In 1999, he went solo and released Call Jesus, then Bless That Wonderful Name in 2001. He and his wife, Emily, eventually launched their own record label, Emtro Gospel. The label kept him busy with other business, but in 2010, he relaunched his solo career with “My Heart Says Yes” and has since released hits including “Kept By His Grace” and “Move Forward.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

 

Our prayers are with the Sneed family, friends and all those he touched through his ministry.

Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Passes Away  was originally published on getuperica.com

Troy Sneed

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…

Predicting a surge in new infections in San Antonio and a potential shortage of protective gear, Tommye Austin came up…
04.24.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…

The Congressional Black Caucus says the Senate's Emergency Interim Aid Bill still overlooks the disproportionate effect the coronavirus is having…
04.22.20
Pastor Mike McBride To Provide Free Face Masks…

Here's a look at what Pastor Mike McBride is doing to make a difference as the coronavirus pandemic continues to…
04.17.20
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Close