Evangelist Shavon Sellars is Featured on Bishop Jakes’ Reality Show The Gospel Season 2

Evangelist Shavon Sellars, of Norfolk, VA., is featured on Bishop T. D. Jakes‘ reality series, “The Gospel” season 2. Cheryl Jackson talks to Shavon about her experience on the reality series. In this season of The Gospel, Bishop Jakes says, we are looking for “The Best Preacher You’ve Never Heard.” After thousands of submissions, only FIVE members of the clergy will embark on a first hands-on training from my, newly accredited university, Jakes Divinity School. Bishop George Bloomer is tapped to host this season and the show debutes Monday, April 27th at 8pm. To check out the series subscribe to www.bishopsvillage.com.

About Shavon Sellars:

Evangelist Shavon Sellers, a native of Norfolk, Virginia, is a mighty woman of God who demonstrates God’s love to others throughout the country. Pastor Sellers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Norfolk State University. Professionally, she has impacted the lives of children as a teacher in the state of Virginia in the Norfolk and Newport News Public School systems. ​

Sought after nationally to minister God’s Word in conferences and retreats, she has also authored two powerful books, You are the Prize and Empowering Moments 21 Day Devotional and is currently working on her third publication. See more of Evangelist Sellars at https://www.shavonsellers.org/about2

