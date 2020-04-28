This week on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson talks with Dr. Vikki Johnson about Spiritual and Practical ways to combat anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarantine and Social Distancing has many people experiencing anxiety and panic attacks at an alarming rate. Soul Wealth Coach, Dr. Vikki Johnson shares the dangers of this emotion and how we can use daily practices as a solution.

About Vikki Johnson: Visionary, author, chaplain, mentor, and thought provoking speaker whose audiences leave transformed, inspired, and hopeful. Founder of Soul Wealth Academy, CEO, Authentic Living Enterprises, LLC Founder, Girl Talk Unplugged A Sacred Sisterhood Founder, Sacred Sister Leader Network Emmy Award Winning Media Executive with over 35 years in music, sports and entertainment National Best Selling Author (Simon & Schuster, Harlequin, Pecan Tree Press). For information log on to www.vikkijohnson.com

Community Affairs Show: Dr. Vikki Johnson Shares How To Combat Anxiety During COVID-19 was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: