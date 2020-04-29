CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
Democrat Kweisi Mfume Retakes A Maryland Congressional Seat

Kweisi Mfume

Source: Anthony McCarthy / Anthony McCarthy

Democrate Kweisi Mfume won a special election Tuesday to finish the term of the late Elijah Cummngs, retaking a Maryland congressional seat that he held for five terms before leaving to lead the NAACP.

Mfume defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik in the heavily Democratic District.

Mfume supports stronger gun-control measures, such as reauthorizing a federal assault weapons ban that expired in 2005. Baltimore had 348 homicides last year — the fifth straight year topping 300 — making it the city’s most violent year ever per capita.

In the June 2 primary, Mfume will face many of the same opponents he defeated in February. The primary was originally scheduled for April but was postponed by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to the virus. Voters will again be urged to vote by mail.

source: https://wjla.com/news/local/kweisi-mfume-congress-election-elijah-cummings

Democrat Kweisi Mfume Retakes A Maryland Congressional Seat  was originally published on praisedc.com

