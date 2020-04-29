CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
Worship Through The Pandemic: Maverick City Worship f/ Chandler Moore and K. J. Scrivin “Man of Your Word”

 

Maverick: 

UNORTHODOX, FREE SPIRIT, RULE BREAKER, ONE THAT BREAKS AWAY FROM THE HERD.

Mavrick City Worship is a group of Christian Worship Creatives who come together to write and producer music for the kingdom.  Out of their collaborations have come some of the most raw and real worship experiences.  Eracing the unspoken racial biases of our culture they have created some amazing music.  The latest single from Maverick City Vol. 3 has given great hope during this time of COVID-19.  Check out “Man of Your Word” featuring Chandler Moore and K. J. Scriven.

 

 

Check out their collection of music at https://www.maverickcitymusic.com/music

About Macerick City: 

Music

Maverick City started with a dream to make space for folk that would otherwise live in their own separate worlds. To break the unspoken rules that exist in the CCM and Gospel World! But I think more importantly to be a mega phone for a community of creatives that have been pushed to the margins of the industry of Church Music. What brings us together, and that sound that is vivaciously smacking you in the face the first time you hit play on a Maverick track. Isn’t the sound of a community that centered around their deprivation, it’s the audacious sound of true belonging: The beautiful harmony of long lost family.

Close