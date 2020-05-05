Inspirational Lifestyles: Putting an X on Anxiety – Resizing Your Giant

Resizing Your Giant

One of the many things the Devil lies about is the size of your giant. For David, Goliath wasn’t a shrimp of a guy. He was over nine feet tall and towered over the best of Israel’s fighting men. It’s likely your anxiety looks a lot bigger and more powerful than you, too.

The Enemy might be telling you right now that reading through this journey “thing” is not going to work either. He’s saying, Don’t get your hopes up, friend. Things are never going to change for you.

But, you must remember that when the Devil speaks he never leads us to the truth.

Your giant may be big, but your giant is not bigger than Jesus.

Today, Jesus wants to break the power of the lie that says otherwise, and tell you again that He is bigger than whatever you are up against . The question today is which voice will you choose—the liar or the One who speaks truth.

You have the power, no matter how helpless or broken-down you feel, to choose what you set before you today. You can fix your eyes on the giant, or you can lift your eyes higher to the God of heaven and earth. With the Almighty in view, your giant will be resized by God’s greatness.

When Moses led the people of God out of bondage in Egypt, God brought them toward the land of promise. Once they were close, Moses sent twelve men to spy out the land and assess the situation. They returned to report that the land was, in fact, amazing, filled with bounty and provision just as God had said.

But, warriors filled the fortressed cities. These giants made them say, “We seemed like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and we looked the same to them.” (Numbers 13:33 NIV)

The issue wasn’t the size of the giants that inhabited the land. The problem was that they failed to remember the size of their God.

We forget about the powerful work of Jesus on the cross to defeat every giant, destroying once and for all the power of sin, death, and the grave. We forget that He created the universe with just a word and sustains all things by His mighty power. We forget that He has promised to lead us through the valley and to fulfill His purpose for our life.

So, do whatever you must today to move Jesus into view; to remember His work on the cross. Put Him in front of your anxiety, depression, panic or worry. Let Him stand in front of them all. And when He is there, worship Him for who He is.

Scripture:

Psalm 16:8 I have set the Lord always before me: because he is at my right hand, I shall not be moved.

Number 13:33 And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.

Psalm 118:17 I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord.

