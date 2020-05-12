BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to Jump On Right Away

Another week, another fabulous set of deals to consider. Here at Hello Beautiful, we know how important it is to look and feel your very best. And just because your stuck indoors due to social distancing that doesn’t mean you should steer away from that. That’s why we make it a point to bring you the best beauty sales, and this week’s batch is living up to the hype.

As always, get your credit cards in tow and prepare to shop until you get everything in your cart!

1.ULTA

Ulta has been the cream of the crop in beauty sales for good reason—you can practivally get your hands on everything you need! And if you’re running low on your Urban Skin Rx products, Ulta is coming through with a buy one get one for 40 percent off deal! And if you could use some shampoo and conditioners, enjoy 2 for $22 on Nexxus products.

2. DERMSTORE

Looking to step up your makeup game with a dose of clean makeup picks? Dermstore is offering 20 percent off on Jane Iredale makeup essentials.

3. NORDSTROM

Nordstrom is another retail giant coming in major clutch on the beauty side. With 30 percent off of MAC lipsticks, 25 percent off hydration masks, and 30 jade rollers sets, Nordstrom is the place to shop for your beauty needs.

4. SEPHORA

Sephora never disappoints! While the beauty Insider Savings Event has come to a close, there are plenty of deals you can get your hands on. Grab the Fenty Beauty Eyeliner trio for $24 (originally $35) or the T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer for $179 (originally $235) now!

5. PERRICONE MD

While you may think that the sales are over, Perricone MD is picking up the slack with their buy one get one event. From eye gels, face wash, masks and more, you can look forward to getting your skin in shape.

