Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Talks With District Director, Antonio Doss, of the Small Business Administration

Cheryl Jackson
| 05.12.20
Dismiss
Antonio Doss

Source: Antonio Doss / Photo provided by Antonio Doss

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Antonio Doss, District Director of the U. S. Small Business Administration, Washington Metropolitan Area.  Mr. Doss shares how the SBA is helping small businesses survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.  He also talks about various financial programs that the SBA provides to assist small minority owned businesses.  there are major advantages of owning a small business in the Washington Metropolitan Area and Mr. Doss breaks those down for us.  Check out the full interview.

 

About The SBA:

Established by Congress in 1953, the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) helps Americans start, build and grow their dreams of owning and operating a successful small business.  During times like these, the SBA also helps small businessess recover from economic loss.  The SBA is the only federal agency whose mission is to represent the interests of America’s 30 million small businesses.  Through its dedicated staff in 68 district offices around the nation, and in partnership with over 1,400 SBA-funded organizations that provide one-on-one coaching to entrepreneurs in every U.S. state and territory, the SBA stands ready to help make the goal of owning and running a successful small business a reality.

 

Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Talks With District Director, Antonio Doss, of the Small Business Administration  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…

Is getting a deal on discount clothes and irregular shoes worth contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus?
05.12.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

This melanated chocolate drop is the first adopted infant to win this coveted prize.
05.11.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.
05.08.20
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…

Predicting a surge in new infections in San Antonio and a potential shortage of protective gear, Tommye Austin came up…
04.24.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…

The Congressional Black Caucus says the Senate's Emergency Interim Aid Bill still overlooks the disproportionate effect the coronavirus is having…
04.22.20
Pastor Mike McBride To Provide Free Face Masks…

Here's a look at what Pastor Mike McBride is doing to make a difference as the coronavirus pandemic continues to…
04.17.20
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
Close