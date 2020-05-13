A Royal Farms employee was shot late Tuesday night after a suspect stole from the store on Keswick Road in North Baltimore.

Northern District officers were called around 11:35 to investigate a shooting of the 35-year-old employee.

City police say the suspect entered the Royal Farms store, jumped over the counter and stole cash from the register. As the suspect was leaving the store, he turned and shot the employee.

Northern District Shooting detectives are urging anyone with information to call 410-396-2455.

Employee At Royal Farms Shot After Store Is Robbed was originally published on 92q.com

