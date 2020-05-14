Kirk Franklin’s reaction to Michelle Obama’s Becoming documentary featuring his song is priceless. The Netflix documentary opens with Franklin’s award-winning song, “A God Like You” and he had no idea it would.

His wife and daughter caught the surprising moment he learned about the song placement on video. He can be seen staring in awe, jaw-dropped and everything.

“I had no idea,” he said as he sat still in a lost for words.

Watch:

Watch: Kirk’s Franklin’s Reaction To Being Featured In Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary Is Priceless was originally published on getuperica.com

