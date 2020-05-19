CLOSE
Baltimore
Police Investigate Shooting Of 14-Year-Old In Northwest Baltimore

A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night around 11:53 p.m. in Northwest Baltimore’s Park Circle neigborhood.

City police were called Monday to the 3600 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shooting and discovered the teen suffering from severe gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Northwest District homicide detectives asks anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2466.

 

