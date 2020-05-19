Our Prevailing Passion

You were not created for stress to dictate your thoughts. You were created for life in the kingdom of God—a life of divine perspective where you see every situation from Jesus’ point of view. When you live in the awareness of the Lord’s presence, he’ll draw you so close that the cares of this world will no longer hold your attention.

Stress and anxiety are not your portion. That doesn’t mean you won’t face difficult or stressful situations, but it does mean that you can find God’s presence and invite him to walk you through the turmoil. Release every care into his hands. Though you need a breakthrough, don’t allow it to become your ultimate goal. Jesus himself must always remain your top priority. Seek him first. Set all of your affection on him without conditions. Keep the main thing the main thing.

Jesus, I’m running after you with all of my heart. Take every thought that’s pulling my mind away from you and fill it with yourself. I want to know you and live with unveiled vision and deeper revelation. I believe breakthrough is my portion, but knowing you is my prevailing passion.

Scripture:

Matthew 6:33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.

Inspirational Lifestyles: 10 Days of Defeating Anxiety – Our Prevailing Passion (Day 1) was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: