Own TV’s, Mega Church Drama, Greenleaf Gets a Spinoff

As OWN’s Greenleaf approaches its fifth and final season, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Lionsgate have put in development a spinoff of the critically praised hit megachurch drama, from creator and executive producer Craig Wright. The network revealed the spinoff news with a teaser spot.

Wright and Winfrey envisioned from the inception of the series that the story would span five seasons, with Wright contemplating a spinoff. Those plans accelerated when fans expressed their support for the show after its final season was announced, reaffirming its passionate fan base.

Greenleaf takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. In its final season, the Greenleaf family will be trying to save their Memphis megachurch from being taken over by Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries. But secret past and present threaten to tear the family apart even as they try to unite.

OWN announced Greenleaf’s final season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, June 23 at 9pmEST.

