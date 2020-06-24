CLOSE
The Great Debates_February 2020
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

QUIZ: Can You Finish The Lyrics To Your Favorite Gospel Songs?

Black Music Month

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
BMM 2016
Finish The Lyric
QUIZ: Can You Finish The Lyrics To Your…
06.24.20
Jekalyn Carr Releases New Live Music Video For…

4-time GRAMMY® nominated songwriter and producer Jekalyn Carr, 23, unveiled the encouraging video for her song "Changing Your Story.
06.10.20
Black Music Month: Gospel Best Local Singer

Black Music Month: Gospel Best Local Singer  was originally published on praisedc.com
06.09.20
Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Local Choir

Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Local Choir  was originally published on praisedc.com
06.09.20
Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Gospel Choir

Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Gospel Choir  was originally published on praisedc.com
06.08.20
Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Praise and Worship…

Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Praise and Worship Song  was originally published on praisedc.com
06.08.20
Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Uplifting Praise Song

Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Uplifting Praise Song  was originally published on praisedc.com
06.08.20
Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Album

Black Music Month: Gospel BEST Album  was originally published on praisedc.com
06.08.20
Black Music Month: John P Kee Top 10…

When you think of choir hits the first person you instantly think of is John P. Kee and New Life…
06.04.20
#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We…

In January of 1972, Aretha Franklin along with Reverend James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir got together at…
06.03.20
Photos
Close