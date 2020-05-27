CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Baltimore Police Officer Shot In Federal Hill By Carjacking Suspect

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

A Baltimore police officer was shot last night near Light and Montgomery streets in Federal Hill.

The officer was chasing a suspect by vehicle and the suspect shot at the officer at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday night and taken to Shock Trauma. Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison the officer was likely hit in his lower abdominal and that the officer’s bullet proof vest most likely saved his life.

The suspect considered armed and dangerous.

 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Police Officer Shot In Federal Hill By Carjacking Suspect  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Houston Police Shooting Kills Gospel Singer

A gospel singer is dead after a deadly run in with Houston police during a traffic stop. 
05.15.20
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…

Is getting a deal on discount clothes and irregular shoes worth contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus?
05.12.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

This melanated chocolate drop is the first adopted infant to win this coveted prize.
05.11.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.
05.08.20
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…

Predicting a surge in new infections in San Antonio and a potential shortage of protective gear, Tommye Austin came up…
04.24.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…

The Congressional Black Caucus says the Senate's Emergency Interim Aid Bill still overlooks the disproportionate effect the coronavirus is having…
04.22.20
Close