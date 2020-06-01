CLOSE
Daily Protests Planned in Baltimore In Response to George Floyd’s Death

Protestors are gathering at City Hall for a 4th day to bring awareness to police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations in Baltimore have remained fairly peaceful compared to the rest of the country. However, police did arrest 14 people following reports of damage to business and burglaries Saturday night.

Protestors expressed to CBS Baltimore that they plan to hit the streets daily to call for change.

City Council Protest

Protest Held in Baltimore's Inner Harbor In Response To George Floyd's Death

Protest Held in Baltimore's Inner Harbor In Response To George Floyd's Death

Protest Held in Baltimore's Inner Harbor In Response To George Floyd's Death

Protestors gathered in downtown Baltimore Friday night in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. The group gathered along the Inner Harbor around 7 p.m., blocking traffic along Light Street. Some continued the protest at City Hall. Police told CBS Baltimore on Friday that there is a plan in place if protests erupt in Baltimore. Officers on bikes and on foot, as well as in vehicles, monitored the crowd. Some officers tried to redirect traffic. There were larger protests elsewhere including Washington, D.C.. Reports state that around 2,000 protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House. The White House eventually went under lockdown once protesters gather outside the gates of the building. You can view photos below of Friday's protest in Baltimore. Several other protests are reportedly planned for today and through next week.

Daily Protests Planned in Baltimore In Response to George Floyd’s Death  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

