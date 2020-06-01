Protestors are gathering at City Hall for a 4th day to bring awareness to police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Demonstrations in Baltimore have remained fairly peaceful compared to the rest of the country. However, police did arrest 14 people following reports of damage to business and burglaries Saturday night.
Protestors expressed to CBS Baltimore that they plan to hit the streets daily to call for change.
Protest Held in Baltimore's Inner Harbor In Response To George Floyd's Death
Daily Protests Planned in Baltimore In Response to George Floyd’s Death was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com