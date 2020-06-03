CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Video Shows Protestors Turning In Violent ‘Agitator’ To Police

City and state leaders are applauding the actions of several protestors here in Baltimore.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, CitiWatch video shows demonstrators turning in a violent “agitator” to cops.

Police said he set off fireworks in the crowd at 10:30 p.m. at Baltimore and South streets on Monday. The CitiWatch camera followed what happened next as several protestors tracked him down and turned him into police.

“I’m proud of the young people, proud of the citizens, the community organizers, I think Mayor Young did a great job,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Demonstrators have vowed to hit the streets daily, but said it would be done peacefully. The mayor and police commissioner said the above incident is one example of the effort by protesters to keep so-called agitators in check.

See Also: Man Arrested & Charged With Shooting Of Baltimore Police Officer

See Also: Baltimore Police Officer Won’t Face Charges After Punching Woman, Body Camera Footage Released

Source: WBAL-TV

Video Shows Protestors Turning In Violent ‘Agitator’ To Police  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.03.20
George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality…

Want to help people who can protest? Who demands reform on police brutality? Here are a few resources.
06.03.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Houston Police Shooting Kills Gospel Singer

A gospel singer is dead after a deadly run in with Houston police during a traffic stop. 
05.15.20
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…

Is getting a deal on discount clothes and irregular shoes worth contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus?
05.12.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

This melanated chocolate drop is the first adopted infant to win this coveted prize.
05.11.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.
05.08.20
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Close