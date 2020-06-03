CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lamar Campbell Releases “He’s More Than That” Single

Allstate Gospel Superfest Red Carpet

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

As we continue to face these unforeseen times, Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise released their track “He’s More Than That.”

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In the single, Campbell encourages us to remember that God is more than the current times we are facing. He is more than COVID-19.

Take a listen to the inspirational song:

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

See Also: 

Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise-Single-“The Power of Love” Makes Jump to #27 on Billboard Top 200 Gospel Radio Singles Chart

New Music Video: Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise – ‘Open The Sky’

Lamar Campbell Releases “He’s More Than That” Single  was originally published on praiseindy.com

lamar campbell

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.03.20
George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality…

Want to help people who can protest? Who demands reform on police brutality? Here are a few resources.
06.03.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Houston Police Shooting Kills Gospel Singer

A gospel singer is dead after a deadly run in with Houston police during a traffic stop. 
05.15.20
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…

Is getting a deal on discount clothes and irregular shoes worth contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus?
05.12.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

This melanated chocolate drop is the first adopted infant to win this coveted prize.
05.11.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.
05.08.20
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Close