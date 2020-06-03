As we continue to face these unforeseen times, Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise released their track “He’s More Than That.”

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In the single, Campbell encourages us to remember that God is more than the current times we are facing. He is more than COVID-19.

Take a listen to the inspirational song:

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

See Also:

Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise-Single-“The Power of Love” Makes Jump to #27 on Billboard Top 200 Gospel Radio Singles Chart

New Music Video: Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise – ‘Open The Sky’

Lamar Campbell Releases “He’s More Than That” Single was originally published on praiseindy.com

Also On Praise 106.1: