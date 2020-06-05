Maryland is entering stage 2 of its recovery plan following the coronavirus pandemic Friday.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that most non-essential businesses can reopen at 5 p.m. with safety restrictions.

That means most retail stores and offices can open back up. But, places like gyms and malls can’t reopen. Restaurants will also not be allowed to host customers indoors.

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young announced Friday the city will move into phase one of reopening according to Gov. Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan that you can check out here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Entering Stage 2 Of Coronavirus Recovery Plan Friday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: