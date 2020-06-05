CLOSE
Maryland Entering Stage 2 Of Coronavirus Recovery Plan Friday

Waving flag of MARYLAND in United States.

Source: Veronaa / Getty

Maryland is entering stage 2 of its recovery plan following the coronavirus pandemic Friday.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that most non-essential businesses can reopen at 5 p.m. with safety restrictions.

That means most retail stores and offices can open back up. But, places like gyms and malls can’t reopen. Restaurants will also not be allowed to host customers indoors.

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young announced Friday the city will move into phase one of reopening according to Gov. Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan that you can check out here.

