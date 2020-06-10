CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

City Council President Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore Mayoral Primary

Brandon Scott

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for the city’s mayor.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to the Associated Press, the November election is simply a formality and Scott is in a strong position to be the next mayor of Baltimore.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 10-1 in Baltimore.

Scott has been a city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

 

Source: CBS Baltimore

City Council President Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore Mayoral Primary  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , Brandon Scott

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others…

The celebration of George Floyd's life featured gospel heavyweights, local pastors and most of all - a word of God.
06.10.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020…

The delegate count makes it official that it will be Joe Biden who the Democratic Party nominates for President in…
06.08.20
‘Defund Police’ Movement Gains Steam As Celebrities And…

People like John Legend, Lizzo, and Yara Shahidi show their support.
06.08.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…

Fashion Nova Cares will donate $1M over the course of the year to multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter, Know…
06.04.20
Texas Mother Says High School Won’t Let Her…

Kieana Hooper, Kienjanae's mother, told HelloBeautiful, "KJ has never hidden her hair before, and she isn't going to hide it…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Close