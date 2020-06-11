Maryland To Allow Indoor Dining Starting Friday, Gyms & Malls Can Reopen Next Week

Maryland continues to loosen some restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.

During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said restaurants can resume indoor dining at 50% capacity. Customers will be required to wear masks at much as possible, no more than six people can be at a table unless they live together and self-serve options like buffets and salad bars must remain closed.

Outdoor amusement parks and rides including mini-golf and go-kart tracks can reopen. Outdoor pools will be able to increase their capacities to 50%.

Indoor gyms, casinos, arcades and malls will be able to reopen safely on June 19.

State Superintendent of Maryland Schools Karen Salmon also announced Wednesday that state schools can bring in small groups of students and staff for summer school. There can only be 10 to 15 people together at a time.

Salmon said students with the most intense learning needs are the ones that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, and without an “intense focus” on these students, they would be among the last to recover.

Childcare centers can also open with a maximum of 15 people per-classroom.

Gov. Larry Hogan said schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies as long as they’re following social distancing guidelines.

Despite the changes, Gov. Hogan wants Marylanders to not feel pressured to go out to eat, to malls or the gym if they don’t feel comfortable. Hogan said he himself does not feel comfortable dining out, citing his age and status as a cancer survivor as putting him at higher risk.

While the governor praised Baltimore for its peaceful protests, Gov. Hogan took aim at the city’s leadership during Wednesday’s press conference. He said it’s “absolutely absurd that there are thousands of people gathering in the streets and yet a small business in Baltimore can’t open their doors.”

Hogan said he may have a conversation with Mayor Jack Young to move forward with lifting other restrictions. Baltimore remains in phase one of the Roadmap to Recovery plan.

