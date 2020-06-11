CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Maryland To Allow Indoor Dining Starting Friday, Gyms & Malls Can Reopen Next Week

Schools will also be allowed to reopen for limited summer instruction.

Belgium Allow To Reopen Restaurants And Bars

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Maryland continues to loosen some restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said restaurants can resume indoor dining at 50% capacity. Customers will be required to wear masks at much as possible, no more than six people can be at a table unless they live together and self-serve options like buffets and salad bars must remain closed.

Outdoor amusement parks and rides including mini-golf and go-kart tracks can reopen. Outdoor pools will be able to increase their capacities to 50%.

Indoor gyms, casinos, arcades and malls will be able to reopen safely on June 19.

State Superintendent of Maryland Schools Karen Salmon also announced Wednesday that state schools can bring in small groups of students and staff for summer school. There can only be 10 to 15 people together at a time.

Salmon said students with the most intense learning needs are the ones that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, and without an “intense focus” on these students, they would be among the last to recover.

Childcare centers can also open with a maximum of 15 people per-classroom.

Gov. Larry Hogan said schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies as long as they’re following social distancing guidelines.

Despite the changes, Gov. Hogan wants Marylanders to not feel pressured to go out to eat, to malls or the gym if they don’t feel comfortable. Hogan said he himself does not feel comfortable dining out, citing his age and status as a cancer survivor as putting him at higher risk.

While the governor praised Baltimore for its peaceful protests, Gov. Hogan took aim at the city’s leadership during Wednesday’s press conference. He said it’s  “absolutely absurd that there are thousands of people gathering in the streets and yet a small business in Baltimore can’t open their doors.”

Hogan said he may have a conversation with Mayor Jack Young to move forward with lifting other restrictions. Baltimore remains in phase one of the Roadmap to Recovery plan.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland To Allow Indoor Dining Starting Friday, Gyms & Malls Can Reopen Next Week  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

coronavirus , Maryland

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Texas Southern University Offers George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter…

Miss Floyd has a full ride to Texas Southern University if she chooses to attend the HBCU.
06.11.20
Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others…

The celebration of George Floyd's life featured gospel heavyweights, local pastors and most of all - a word of God.
06.10.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020…

The delegate count makes it official that it will be Joe Biden who the Democratic Party nominates for President in…
06.08.20
‘Defund Police’ Movement Gains Steam As Celebrities And…

People like John Legend, Lizzo, and Yara Shahidi show their support.
06.08.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…

Fashion Nova Cares will donate $1M over the course of the year to multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter, Know…
06.04.20
Texas Mother Says High School Won’t Let Her…

Kieana Hooper, Kienjanae's mother, told HelloBeautiful, "KJ has never hidden her hair before, and she isn't going to hide it…
06.04.20
Close